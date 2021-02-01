MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021 | Rural infrastructure development fund increased to Rs 40,000 crore in FY22: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the allocation to rural infrastructure development has been increased to Rs 40,000 crore for the next fiscal from Rs 30,000 crore in FY21.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she also said the operation green scheme will cover 22 more perishable commodities while announcing the development of five major fishing hubs.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

Sitharaman further said 1,000 more mandis will be integrated with the electronic national market and the agriculture infrastructure fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

The agriculture infrastructure fund outlay will be increased to Rs 40,000 crore, and micro-irrigation corpus will be doubled to Rs 10,000 crore, she added.
PTI
first published: Feb 1, 2021 02:18 pm

