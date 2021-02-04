MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021: Ministers to reach out to masses, explain welfare measures

Along with ministers, the party's top leaders will also be addressing the people to talk about all the public welfare measures announced by FM Sitharaman in Union Budget 2021-2022.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stands next to Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur (L) as she leaves her office to present the Union Budget in the parliament in New Delhi on February 1. (File image: Reuters)

Post Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1, BJP Chief JP Nadda has directed the party's top leadership to reach out to the masses and inform them about the public welfare measures that have been introduced in the budget.

Ministers from the government and national general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be touring cities allocated to them on February 6 and February 7, reported news agency ANI. During the tour, they will conduct press conferences and public outreach programs for the people.

The FM herself will be in Mumbai to explain the positives of the budget. Union Minister for Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari will be in Nagpur. Jitendra Singh will be in Jammu to talk about the budget.

Other ministers such as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will be in Bhopal and Guwahati respectively, addressing the press. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is responsible for Goa and Piyush Goyal for Lucknow. In the southern states of Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prahlad Joshi respectively will be talking about the budget.

When it comes to the party's national secretaries, Dilip Saika will be in Imphal and Bhupendra Yadav will tour Ahemdabad. CT Ravi will be in Belgaum, Tarun Chugh will be in Ladakh, and Arun Singh in Jaipur.

Apart from this, all MPs and MLAs and state office bearers and post holders too would conduct such programs in their respective areas and constituencies.
