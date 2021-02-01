Union Budget 2021| Here is what budget has proposed for women

Representative Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the country with its new budget for the next financial year on February 1. She announced a slew of measures and incentives for the healthcare, infrastructural & banking sector majorly, while also panning out a road of recovery for the country's economy.

When FM Sitharaman began Part A of her budget speech she claimed that proposals enlisted will do many a good, including women empowerment.

"The proposals in Part A will further strengthen the Sankalp of Nation First, Doubling Farmer’s Income, Strong Infrastructure, Healthy India, Good Governance, Opportunities for Youth, Education for All, Women Empowerment, and Inclusive Development, among others," she said.

What followed were a few measures and incentives for the welfare and empowerment of women.

"Women will be allowed to work in all categories and also in the night-shifts with adequate protection," announced the FM in her budget speech. She also stated that for the first time, globally, social security benefits would extend to gig and platform workers.

In the matter of financial inclusion, the FM said that to further facilitate credit flow under the scheme of Stand Up India for SCs, STs, and women, she proposed to reduce the margin money requirement from 25 percent to 15 percent and to also include loans for activities allied to agriculture.

Harping on the theme of 'Caring Society', the Finance Minister said that Rs 35,600 crore has been allocated for nutrition-related programs. Rs 28,600 crore proposed for programs that are specific to women.

Sitharaman also added that the government proposes to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal. A special scheme will be devised for the same.