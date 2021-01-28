MARKET NEWS

January 28, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Expectations high for “big-bang measures" in Budget 2021

Budget 2021 LIVE: The Budget Session will commence from January 29 and the first part of it will conclude on February 15

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: The Union Budget 2021-2022 will be presented on February 1. According to PTI, the CCPA has said the Budget will be presented on February 1. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary

Affairs (CCPA) also recommended that the budget session be held from January 29 to February 15. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 8 to April 8. According to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, the Budget Session will commence from January 29 and the first part of it will conclude on February 15. "In the first part, Budget and President’s address will be there, necessary bills will be taken and there will be question hour as well as zero hour," he told ANI.

Expectations

COVID-19 and its spread have left a devastating trail of destruction across the economic landscape, blowing into smithereens the very framework of orthodox fiscal policy planning. The lockdowns and the prolonged restrictions have forced many a company to shut or curtail operations, lowering the government's tax collections. Gross domestic product (GDP)—the total value of goods and services produced in the country—fell 23.9 percent in April-June 2020, and then again by 7.5 per cent in July-September.

India has now slipped into a technical recession, which takes place when real or inflation-adjusted GDP contracts in two successive quarters. From being toasted as an engine for global growth with the status of the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India’s GDP has fallen for two successive quarters. The bigger question now is: how long will the impact last? Will it last for months or for years, if social distancing measures need to be kept in place for protracted periods?

Expectations are running high on the Budget 2021-22 for “big-bang measures." The Union Budget may just be the right occasion to be a little more courageous and to press the foot on the accelerator.

  January 28, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

    Budget 2021 | Expectations
    Defence continues to be a priority given precarious situation at Northern frontiers: Gaurav Mehndiratta, Partner and Head - Aerospace and Defence at KPMG in India
    "Coming off a pandemic-hit year, Budget 2021 shall be an important and delicate task for the Government. Defence continues to be a priority area given the precarious situation at our Northern frontiers. In addition, the defence budget could be the government's tool to promote in-country manufacturing, jobs and exports to help the ailing economy.
    A lot has been penned down in defence policy framework lately – import embargo, public procurement policy, the release of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and offset guidelines, increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in defence sector to 74 percent- all focusing on localisation, Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India.
    From Procurement standpoint, the key expectation from this Budget shall be an increased capital budgetary allocation to fast track some of the big-ticket programmes such as Multi-role fighter aircraft, NUH, LCAs, FICV etc.
    Tax benefits/incentives such as a tax holiday could give the sector the same incubation period to attract large scale investment and growth as was once provided to infrastructure and telecom sector etc. In addition, wherever the specialised raw materials for aerospace & defence manufacturing are not available, schemes like PLI should be introduced for promoting in-country manufacturing. This could go a long way in helping set-up this extremely capital-intensive industry and promote job creation.
    At the policy level, the government needs to work to make defence contracting simpler in order to bring it in line with the best business practices and introduce time-bound procurement process. Norms in relation to value addition, specifically where the raw material is not available in India should be rationalised. Also, offset regulations need to be revised to bring back aerospace sourcing and offset banking into the fold. The Indian industry would also welcome a more inclusive policy where the private sector is at a level playing field with the public sector by reducing nomination-based contracting to DPSU’s.
    While an updated defence acquisition policy pedestal has been set-up in 2020 by the MoD – a meaningful fund allocation coupled with tax incentives for achieving the ultimate objective of self-reliance would be the key expectation from the Finance minister in this year's Union Budget.

  January 28, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Budget 2021 | Government to take another shot at privatisation
    It was February 1, 2020. As part of her budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highest-ever divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore, Rs 1.1 lakh crore more than the highest achieved divestment receipt of Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-18. This was the time when the COVID-19 pandemic had just come to Indian shores through travellers returning from China and Europe. The nationwide lockdown was still nearly two months away.
    Even the highly ambitious target for 2020-21 was considered achievable. Sitharaman had announced the planned initial public offering (IPO) of public sector behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India. The cabinet had also cleared the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum, Container Corp and Shipping Corp in November 2019. These, along with Air India, were expected to be completed in the current financial year.
    That did not happen, and the reasons are well documented. Investors and potential buyers around the globe went into a mode of saving their financial firepower, as the pandemic crippled economies, including India. Now, nearly a year later, the Finance Minister is again expected to announce a massive divestment target, with the same five companies (four privatisation and one mega-IPO) expected to form a bulk of the plans. Read more here

  January 28, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

    Budget 2021 | MSME sector expectations from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
    Budget 2021 is just around the corner and industry captains are hoping Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give their requests due consideration when she presents her Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1. 
    While the COVID-19 pandemic has left no sector unharmed, the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is believed to have borne the maximum brunt. To alleviate the pain of MSMEs, the government announced a Rs 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package valid until March 21, 2021.
    But could Budget 2021 bring more relief? Moneycontrol takes a look at what experts expect for MSMEs from FM Sitharaman and what is likely in store for the sector that has been marred by massive liquidity crunch, labour shortages, and non-payment of dues. Read more here

  January 28, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    Budget 2021 | Expectations
    Faster income tax, GST refunds will help ease working capital strain: Partha DeSarkar, Global CEO, Hinduja Global Solutions
    "Considering the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and individuals alike have great expectations for a growth-oriented Union Budget, focusing on economic recovery and stability. We are cognizant of the fact that the pandemic has reduced the inflow of the Government as well and any tax concessions might further shrink the budgeted revenues.
    Initiatives to support ease of doing business and actions for faster Income Tax and GST refunds would be appreciated.  A simple procedural ask is to allow the GST payments made for import of services under reverse charge method to be offset against other GST paying units within the same entity. The legal inability to transfer GST paid from one registration to another can be resolved by routing through Input Service Distributor (ISD) registration and distribution of the same.
    The grant of refund for GST paid by businesses under reverse charge method for SEZ / Export oriented units in particular, can be reduced substantially if this mechanism is allowed. Doing so will provide businesses with more working capital while not affecting the Government’s revenue collection, and reduce the stagnation of refunds filed with GST offices in the last three and half years."

  January 28, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Budget 2021 | Expectations
    Incentive-based policy support can take Indian engineering services to newer heights: Keshab Panda, CEO, L&T Technology Services
    "With the emergence of India’s engineering services capability coming into prominence particularly during the pandemic phase, the industry expects that the Union Budget makes provision for extension of software exports incentive scheme under the Foreign Trade Policy beyond FY2021. Furthermore, it will help if a policy related to exemption of direct tax in SEZ for organisations is considered as it will enable the tech players to enhance respective capabilities in India across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. 
    Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) is an important lever for the Indian technology industry and fosters innovation and cutting edge technology which can make Brand India shine on the global stage. We hope the Government will earmark funds which can be deployed for the ER&D services sector to advance scientific research and incubate new digital technologies. 
    Overall, our belief is that the pace picked under the pandemic has provided the Indian IT sector and within it, the engineering services domain, in particular, the ideal opportunity to attain global fame like never before. The right support and incentive-based support can help take the sector to newer heights including the creation of millions of jobs in new-age digital engineering space."

  January 28, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE | Moneycontrol Manifesto: Time for Finance Minister to go for broke in Budget 2021
  January 28, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Budget 2021 | Expectations

  January 28, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    Budget 2021 | The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) also recommended that the budget session be held from January 29 to February 15. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 8 to April 8. According to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, the Budget Session will commence from January 29 and the first part of it will conclude on February 15. 

