Union Budget 2021: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal to go 'faceless', says FM Sitharaman

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal will go faceless, which basically means that all procedures shall now be carried out electronically.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to set up 'a faceless dispute resolution mechanism for small taxpayers', as she tabled the Union Budget 2021-2022 on 1 February.

Hence the  Income Tax Appellate Tribunal will go faceless, which basically means that all procedures shall now be carried out electronically.

"To further reduce litigation for small taxpayers I propose to constitute a dispute resolution committee which will be faceless to ensure efficiency, transparency. Anyone with a taxable income up to Rs 50 Lakhs & disputed income up to Rs 10 Lakhs eligible to approach the committee," said FM Sitharaman.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
TAGS: #FM Nirmala Sitharaman #India News #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:51 pm

