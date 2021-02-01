MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021: Government to set up world-class fintech hub at GIFT City

Spanning over 886 acres of land with 62 mn sq. ft. of built-up area, GIFT City is a planned business district.

Shreeja Singh
February 01, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021-22 speech February 1 said the government will facilitate setting up a world-class fintech hub in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) city.

Sitharaman said: "The Government is committed to make the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City a global financial hub. "

"In addition to the tax incentives already provided, I propose to include, among others, tax holiday for capital gains for aircraft leasing companies, tax exemption for aircraft lease rentals paid to foreign lessors; tax incentive for relocating foreign funds in the IFSC; and to allow tax exemption to the investment division of foreign banks located in IFSC," she added.

Spanning over 886 acres of land with 62 mn sq. ft. of built-up area, GIFT City is a planned business district. It includes office spaces, residential apartments, schools, hospital, hotels, clubs, retail and various recreational facilities.

GIFT City also consists of a conducive multi-service SEZ (Special Economic Zone) and an exclusive Domestic Area.

Located on the banks of river Sabarmati, GIFT City is touted as India's first operational smart city and international financial services centre.

As per Research and Markets, India is one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world. The fintech market in India is expected to reach Rs 6 billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7 percent during the 2020-2025 period.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Fintech hub #GIFT City #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:36 pm

