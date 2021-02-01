MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Union Budget 2021: Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to Rs 5.54 lakh crore in FY22 to push growth

The government’s planned capital expenditure for the current fiscal has been increased to Rs 4.39 lakh crore, as against the Budgeted Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

To push growth via infrastructure creation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hiked the government’s capital expenditure for FY 2021-22 by 34.5 percent to Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

The government’s planned capital expenditure for the current fiscal has been increased to Rs 4.39 lakh crore, as against the Budgeted Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

"Sharp increase in capital budget in BE 2020-21. We have provided for Rs 4.12 lakh crore for (capital) expenditure. It was our effort that in spite of resource crunch we should spend more on capital expenditure and we are likely to end this year at around Rs 4.39 lakh crore which we have provided in RE (revised estimate) of 2020-21,” Sitharaman said in her 2021-22 Budget speech.

For the next fiscal, the minister proposed sharp increase in capital expenditure and provided Rs 5.54 lakh crore.

This is 34.5 percent higher than Budget estimate of Rs 4.12 lakh crore in 2020-21.

Close

Related stories

"Of this I have kept a sum of more than Rs 44,000 crore in the Budget head of Department of Economic Affairs to be provided for projects, programmes or the departments that show good progress in capital expenditure and are in need of further funds,” she said.

Over and above this expenditure, the government would also be providing more than Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies for their capital expenditure.

"We will also work out specific mechanism to nudge states to spend more of their Budget on creation of infrastructure,” Sitharaman said.
PTI
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Business #capital expenditure #Economy #India #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.