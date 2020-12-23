MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021-22 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman concludes pre-Budget meetings with stakeholders

More than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups participated in the 15 meetings that were held between December 14 and 23 as a part of the Finance Ministry's pre-Budget consultations for Budget 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 10:54 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded the pre-Budget meetings for Union Budget 2021-22. The meetings began on December 14 and ended on December 23.

Union Budget 2021 is likely to be presented on February 1.

Sitharaman had chaired all the pre-budget consultations that were held online with multiple stakeholders, including farmer bodies, economists, industry bodies, etc., to seek their inputs on how to revive the economy impacted by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance Secretary AB Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and other ministries also took part in the meeting.

According to the Finance Ministry, over 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups had participated in the 15 pre-Budget meetings that were held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The stakeholder groups included representatives of the Financial and Capital Markets, Health, Education and Rural Development, Water and Sanitation, Trade Unions and Labour Organisations, Industry, Services, and Trade, Infrastructure, Energy and Climate Change sector, Agriculture and Agro Processing Industry, Industrialists, and Economists.

The Finance Ministry said that all the stakeholder groups made multiple suggestions on myriad subjects that included Fiscal Policy (including taxation), Bond Markets, Insurance, Infrastructure Spending, Health and Education, Social Protection, Skilling, Water Harvesting and Conservation, Sanitation, MGNREGA, Public Distribution System, Ease of Doing Business, Production-linked Investment Scheme, Exports, Branding of Made in India products, Public Sector Delivery Mechanisms, Innovation, Green Growth, and Non-Polluting sources of Energy and Vehicles, among others.

The ministry said: “The participants lauded the government’s efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve and a strong recovery in economic growth in the second quarter of 2020-21. They further stated that India is among very few countries whose economic activity has risen with declining pandemic-induced fatalities.”
first published: Dec 23, 2020 10:54 pm

