you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Bank sells stake in NSE for Rs 104cr

"The bank has executed a share purchase agreement for sale of its equity stake of 0.206 percent in National Stock Exchange," it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Bank of India on Friday said it has sold 0.21 percent stake in NSE for a cash consideration of over Rs 104 crore. The stake equivalent to 10,21,250 equity shares has been sold at Rs 1,020 per equity share.

Stock of the lender traded at Rs 38.70, down 4.33 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 02:45 pm

