Union Bank sells stake in NSE for Rs 104cr

Union Bank of India on Friday said it has sold 0.21 percent stake in NSE for a cash consideration of over Rs 104 crore. The stake equivalent to 10,21,250 equity shares has been sold at Rs 1,020 per equity share.

"The bank has executed a share purchase agreement for sale of its equity stake of 0.206 percent in National Stock Exchange," it said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the lender traded at Rs 38.70, down 4.33 percent from its previous close.