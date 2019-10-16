Union Bank of India sanctions loans of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore since “loan mela” kick off

State-run lender, Union Bank of India has sanctioned loans worth Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in the first phase of government’s credit outreach programme, Managing Director Rajkiran Rai G said, adding that the numbers are expected to go up going forward.

“We are expecting the numbers to pick up as we are getting into the busy season. October onwards our credit pick up is always better,” Rai said.

Indian banking system’s credit growth slipped to 8.8 percent as on September 27, as compared to the same period a year ago, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Rai attributed to the slump in credit growth to the fact that corporates were deleveraging their balance sheets and working capital utilisations were also coming down. As a result, banks may impose the commitment fees on unutilised credit limits from large and mid-sized corporates.

Usually, banks charge between 0.5-1 percent of the unutilised credit limit from companies as commitment fees.

Rai was speaking on the sidelines of the HR conclave organised by the Indian Banks’ Association on October 16.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who met the chiefs of state-run banks, said that the banking system had disbursed over Rs 81,781 crore worth of fresh loans in the first phase of the credit outreach programme.

The next phase of the outreach programme will take place during October 21-25.

On concerns that such programmes may lead to a rise in bad loans in future, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, on October 4, that the regulator has emphasised the need for prudent lending in its interactions with lenders.