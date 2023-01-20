 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Union Bank of India Q3 results: Top three takeaways

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

The bank reported more than double year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 2234 crore

Union Bank Of India No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 15 Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 21 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Mid Cap, Quant Infrastructure and Tata Quant Fund

Union Bank of India on January 20 reported more than double year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 2,234 crore

The bank reported more than double net profit alongside healthy asset quality figures.

Here are key three  highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Increase in net profit

The lender recorded a net profit of Rs 2,234 crore, doubling from last year’s figures of Rs 1085 crore.

The bank’s operating profit jumped to Rs 6,619 crore from last year’s Rs 5,098 crore.