    Union Bank of India Q3 results: Top three takeaways

    The bank reported more than double year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 2234 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    January 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
    Union Bank Of India No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 15 Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 21 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Mid Cap, Quant Infrastructure and Tata Quant Fund

    Union Bank of India on January 20 reported more than double year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 2,234 crore

    The bank reported more than double net profit alongside healthy asset quality figures.

    Here are key three  highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

    Increase in net profit

    The lender recorded a net profit of Rs 2,234 crore, doubling from last year’s figures of Rs 1085 crore.

    The bank’s operating profit jumped to Rs 6,619 crore from last year’s Rs 5,098 crore.

    Boost in asset quality

    Union Bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 7.93 percent, down from 11.62 percent last year. The lender’s net NPA ratio stood at 2.14 percent down from 4.09 percent.

    Business segment growth

    The bank’s corporate banking division, which incurred a loss of Rs 144 crore for December 2021, posted a massive profit of Rs 1,102 crore.

    Retail banking, which constitutes the bank’s major operations, reported a profit of Rs 1,742 crore, from last year’s Rs 1082 crore.
