Union Bank of India posts divergence of net NPAs at Rs 998.70 crore

Union Bank of India has reported a divergence in the reporting of net NPAs at Rs 998.70 crore for FY19

According to release filed with the exchanges, its divergence in the reporting of gross NPAs stood at Rs 589 crore, which is approximately 0.2 percent of the book.

It posted a divergence for the provisioning of non-performing assets (NPA) for FY19 at Rs 1,587.7 crore and a loss of Rs 2,947 crore in FY19. The loss with RBI’s provisioning stood at Rs 3,978 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on April 1 that banks should disclose bad loan divergences if the additional provisioning has exceeded 10 percent of the company's profit before provision and contingencies.