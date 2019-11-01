App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Bank of India posts divergence of net NPAs at Rs 998.70 crore

According to release filed with the exchanges, its divergence in the reporting of gross NPAs stood at Rs 589 crore, which is approximately 0.2 percent of the book.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Union Bank of India has reported a divergence in the reporting of net NPAs at Rs 998.70 crore for FY19

According to release filed with the exchanges, its divergence in the reporting of gross NPAs stood at Rs 589 crore, which is approximately 0.2 percent of the book.

It posted a divergence for the provisioning of non-performing assets (NPA) for FY19 at Rs 1,587.7 crore and a loss of Rs 2,947 crore in FY19. The loss with RBI’s provisioning stood at Rs 3,978 crore.

Close

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on April 1 that banks should disclose bad loan divergences if the additional provisioning has exceeded 10 percent of the company's profit before provision and contingencies.

related news

The central bank altered the additional provisioning requirements, which previously stated that banks should disclose divergences if the provisioning has exceeded 15 percent of net profit after tax.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #Business #RBI #Union Bank of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.