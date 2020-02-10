Union Bank of India expects recoveries of Rs 3,000 crore in Q4, credit growth pegged at 9% 

Union Bank of India, which swung back to profit in October-December on account of healthy recoveries from bad loans, expects the trend to continue in the fourth quarter as well.

"This quarter we were helped by good recoveries which came from Essar Steel, Ruchi Soya and Prayagraj," said Rajkiran Rai G, MD and CEO, Union Bank of India. Resolutions in these three companies accounted for around Rs 2,000 crore of recoveries, he added.

"We are expecting Rs 3,000 crore further in recoveries from both the NCLT and non-NCLT accounts for the next three months. So, we expect around Rs 8,000 crore for full year," Rai said.

Recoveries and upgradations rose to Rs 2,837 crore in the third quarter, as compared to Rs 1,303 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,797 crore in the same period last year.

However, write-offs also increased to Rs 2,201 crore in the quarter that -ended in December, up from Rs 1,630 crore in the same period last year.

The bank saw slippages of Rs 5,112 crore in the third quarter, up from Rs 4,219 in the previous quarter and Rs 2,983 crore in the same period last year. This included Rs 2,260 crore from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) that slipped into non-performing assets (NPA) in the third quarter.

The bank's Special Mention Accounts-2 (SMA) list, which flags stressed loans, stood at Rs 10,379 crore as of December 31, 2019.

The bank's gross NPA ratio improved to 14.86 percent and net NPA ratio to 6.99 percent in the third quarter, down from 15.66 percent and 8.27 percent respectively in the same quarter last year.

Union Bank of India, after two consecutive quarters of losses, reported a net profit of Rs 575 crore in the October-December quarter as compared to Rs 153 crore in the same period last year.

The state-run lender registered credit growth of 5.8 percent in the third quarter that was led by 10 percent growth in retail loans. Rai said that the bank expects overall credit growth at 7-9 percent by the end of the current financial year.

In terms of capital adequacy, Rai said that the bank was at a comfortable position after having receiving an infusion of Rs 11,700 crore from government this year. Going forward, the bank may look at raising funds via equity in the second half of 2020-21.