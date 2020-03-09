App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Bank cuts MCLR by 10 basis points

This is the ninth consecutive rate cut announced by the Mumbai-based bank since July 2019.

State-owned Union Bank of India on Monday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors, effective March 11.

It reduced one-year MCLR to 8 percent from 8.10 percent, according to a release.

Close
The overnight MCLR has been revised to 7.55 per cent, while the new one-month rate stands at 7.60 per cent, the bank said.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 09:40 pm

