you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Unilever strikes $5 billion deal with CVC for tea business: Report

The London-listed consumer goods company had been reviewing options for its global tea operations, home to PG Tips and Lipton brands.

Reuters
November 18, 2021 / 10:25 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Unilever's tea business for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) after outbidding rival groups Advent and Carlyle, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

The London-listed consumer goods company had been reviewing options for its global tea operations, home to PG Tips and Lipton brands.

ALSO READ: Tata Consumer Products’ margins to improve in quarters ahead as inflation in tea tapers off

Unilever and CVC were not immediately available for a comment.
Reuters
Nov 18, 2021

