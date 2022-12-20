Uniform tax on small, big cars will not augur well for auto industry growth: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R.C. Bhargava stated that the small car demand has been witnessing a ‘deceleration’ in recent years due to increase in retail prices due to various regulatory changes and government taxes and having a 'uniform tax structure' may not be the way forward.

In his view, the regulatory burden is the highest on small cars, a key segment of the Indian automobile industry and having a uniform tax structure across all segments of vehicles will not augur well for the sector growth.

“The base of ownership of cars must keep increasing every year. Only then when the whole pyramid becomes larger and be able to balance itself. The pyramid should not get inverted, where there's hardly any growth in the small (car) segment and all the growth takes place in the higher (car) segments. So that factor has to be kept in mind the regulatory effect on the costs. And that's one argument for not having a uniform rate of tax on all small and big cars,” Bhargava said at the company's Annual Media Interaction in New Delhi.

He stated that the two levels of taxation were brought in somewhere around 2007-2008 because at that time the intention was to encourage small cars in India because there were less fuel consuming and therefore less polluting and all that. He also reckoned that the healthy growth of the automobile industry, there must be a steady increase in the number of new customers in the car market.

"People who are buying small cars are not buying small cars in similar numbers. Personally, I think it's not a good thing, either for the car industry or the country," stated Bhargava, while responding to a query on his views about having a uniform tax rate across all segments of automobiles.

It is to be mentioned that MSIL currently sells entry-level cars like the Alto 800, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR etc. The entry-level hatchback segment, which accounted for 11% in the country's passenger vehicle (PV) market in FY20, saw its share coming down to 10.1% in FY21 and further down to 7.8% in FY22, as per SIAM data.

Bhargava, however, said for electric cars, GST has been kept at 5 per cent "whether it's a small electric car or big electric car. There's no differential tax rate there. So, there is already that uniform taxation happening". MSIL also opined that the taxes on motor vehicles in India have historically been among the highest in the world and need to be rationalized. He said that compared to developed markets like Europe and Japan, where per capita income is far higher, taxes on cars in India are much higher. "All taxation (GST rates) on the motor industry should be rationalized. Nowhere in the world has an industry like automobile go with 50% taxation. But it's the wisdom of the policymakers and the political leadership, if they really don't want the car industry to grow faster if they want it to go, what are we projecting for next year, some 4 or 5% growth rate,” added Bhargava. He also said India's economic growth rate could be higher if the manufacturing sector grows fast, which 'unfortunately' has remained a laggard despite the best efforts of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre due to implementation gaps at the ground level. MSIL Chairman also stated that in order to give a further thrust on the manufacturing sector, India should ink more Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that will result in enhancing the export opportunities from here. He also affirmed that India has the capability of being far more competitive in manufacturing than anywhere else in the world today. “FTAs open up big market for us for us to expand. And I believe we can compete not through the dumping route, but by providing good quality highly competitive vehicles for many, many parts of the world. My personal view is that India should aggressively go and reduce tariffs and get into FTAs. At the same time, we must do what is needed to make our industrial manufacturing much more competitive,”​said Bhargava. On the overall growth of the economy, he said India is doing well with "a growth rate of nearly 7 per cent" although next year it looks difficult to achieve that rate "because there are too many international events, which are in the sense of negative headwinds for us or in the rest of the world". "The growth rate could be higher if manufacturing in India could grow fast. Unfortunately, manufacturing in India has still remained a laggard. Mr Modi has given great emphasis to a whole lot of reforms and changes have happened but for some reason, we are not able to make the sort of progress we should be making, something that we need to look at," Bhargava said. He pointed out that one of the main reasons for not achieving the desired growth in the manufacturing sector is due to the gaps in implementation at the ground levels despite the Centre pushing with policy reforms. At a time when India is looking to improve its economic growth, GDP and employment creation, manufacturing is a key input for that, Bhargava said. (With inputs from PTI)

Avishek Banerjee

READ MORE