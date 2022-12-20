 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniform tax on small, big cars will not augur well for auto industry growth: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Dec 20, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

RC Bhargava also said India's economic growth rate could be higher if the manufacturing sector grows fast, which 'unfortunately' has remained a laggard despite the best efforts of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre due to implementation gaps at the ground level.

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R.C. Bhargava stated that the small car demand has been witnessing a ‘deceleration’ in recent years due to increase in retail prices due to various regulatory changes and government taxes and having a 'uniform tax structure' may not be the way forward.

In his view, the regulatory burden is the highest on small cars, a key segment of the Indian automobile industry and having a uniform tax structure across all segments of vehicles will not augur well for the sector growth.

“The base of ownership of cars must keep increasing every year. Only then when the whole pyramid becomes larger and be able to balance itself.  The pyramid should not get inverted, where there's hardly any growth in the small (car) segment and all the growth takes place in the higher (car) segments. So that factor has to be kept in mind the regulatory effect on the costs. And that's one argument for not having a uniform rate of tax on all small and big cars,” Bhargava said at the company's Annual Media Interaction in New Delhi.

He stated that the two levels of taxation were brought in somewhere around 2007-2008 because at that time the intention was to encourage small cars in India because there were less fuel consuming and therefore less polluting and all that.   He also reckoned that the healthy growth of the automobile industry, there must be a steady increase in the number of new customers in the car market.

"People who are buying small cars are not buying small cars in similar numbers. Personally, I think it's not a good thing, either for the car industry or the country," stated Bhargava, while responding to a query on his views about having a uniform tax rate across all segments of automobiles.

It is to be mentioned that MSIL currently sells entry-level cars like the Alto 800, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR etc. The entry-level hatchback segment, which accounted for 11% in the country's passenger vehicle (PV) market in FY20,  saw its share coming down to 10.1% in FY21 and further down to 7.8% in FY22, as per SIAM data.