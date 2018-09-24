App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unicorn India ropes in Federal Bank as anchor LP for debt fund

The fund, launched last November, is expected to announce its first close this quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Early-stage venture capital firm Unicorn India Ventures has signed Federal Bank as the anchor limited partner (LP) for its Rs 600-crore venture debt fund.

The fund, launched last November, is expected to announce its first close this quarter.

"In Federal Bank, we have an ideal Anchor LP for our venture debt fund. We seek to establish a complete 360-degree relationship with our anchor for mutual benefit," M Damodaran, chairman, Unicorn India Debt Fund, was quoted as saying in a release Monday.

The venture debt fund would look to invest in up to 12 startups every year with the investments likely to begin in the third quarter of the financial year, the release said.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 04:10 pm

