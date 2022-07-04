Unicommerce plans to add 800 warehouses this fiscal

Supply chain Saas technology platform Unicommerce on Monday said it is planning to add 800 warehouses to its network this fiscal amid the e-commerce boom in the country. The company is also mulling to come up with multiple new categories and business models.

The platform, currently, provides its warehousing management solutions to over 7,200 warehouses and managing more than 96 million stock-keeping units (SKUs) in various sectors, such as FMCG, beauty and wellness, fashion and accessories, and eyewear.

Besides, the integrated order, inventory and warehouse management platform processes over 20 per cent of India's e-commerce volumes with over 1 million daily transactions and over USD 5 billion GMV annual run rate, as per the company.

"Over 8,000 warehouses will be leveraging Unicommerce's warehouse management platform by March 2023, while more than 7,200 warehouses are already live on it," the company said in a release.

Companies have deployed Unicommerce's warehouse management solutions to manage and automate all the workflows of the warehouse from picking, packing, dispatch of goods as well as procurement of goods at the warehouse, it added.

As e-commerce gained momentum in the country, multiple new categories and business models have emerged in the last two years. Unicommerce's ability to help D2C brands expand their operations to multiple warehouses has seen it emerge as a dominant player in the space, as per the release.

The SaaS platform is designed to ensure seamless integration of multiple warehouses and enable automatic order allocation to the warehouse nearest to consumers along with managing return orders at the warehouse, as per the company.

"As the industry models evolve and companies venture into multiple sectors, a platform like ours is playing a pivotal role in transforming supply chain technology. Apart from significant new client acquisitions, our growth is also fuelled by our existing clients deploying our solutions for their new warehouses spread across the country," Unicommerce CEO Kapil Makhija said. Unicommerce also recently announced its plans to increase its workforce by 50 per cent to support its expansion plans.