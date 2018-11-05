App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unichem to acquire 20% stake in Optimus group for Rs 120 cr

The Optimus group operates as manufacturer of formulations, API's and intermediates for Indian and other regulated/RoW markets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pharma firm, Unichem Laboratories announced that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire 20 percent equity stake in the API and intermediate business of Hyderabad based Optimus group.

The acquisition value is Rs 120 crore, a company statement said.

The transaction will give Unichem access to Optimus' US FDA approved API manufacturing facilities, and at the same time, Optimus will gain from the extensive knowledge base and industry best practices of Unichem, making the deal a win-win for both Unichem and Optimus, the release said.

Unichem engaged in speciality pharmaceutical business manufactures and markets a large basket of generic pharmaceutical formulations in several regulated markets across the world. The company has deep expertise in research, product development, process chemistry and manufacturing of complex API as well as dosage forms.

The Optimus group operates as manufacturer of formulations, API's and intermediates for Indian and other regulated/RoW markets. Presently, the group's API vertical has its manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam, having specialisation in novel/polymorph chemistry and process engineering.

The group's API facilities have obtained a wide range of certifications and approvals.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 06:37 pm

