Unichem Labs share price tanks 6% on Q3 loss

The share price of Unichem Laboratories tanked over 6 percent intraday on February 3 after the pharmaceutical company reported a net loss of Rs 20.4 crore in the third quarter against a profit of Rs 4.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was down 5.4 percent at Rs 231.2 crore against Rs 244.4 crore YoY. EBITDA loss stood at Rs 25.7 crore against a loss of Rs 19.4 crore YoY.

The stock has been falling for a year, with the scrip declining more than 17 percent in the last three months.