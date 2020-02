Unichem Labs share price tanks 6% on Q3 loss

The share price of Unichem Laboratories tanked over 6 percent intraday on February 3 after the pharmaceutical company reported a net loss of Rs 20.4 crore in the third quarter against a profit of Rs 4.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was down 5.4 percent at Rs 231.2 crore against Rs 244.4 crore YoY. EBITDA loss stood at Rs 25.7 crore against a loss of Rs 19.4 crore YoY.

The stock has been falling for a year, with the scrip declining more than 17 percent in the last three months.

The stock was quoting at Rs 155.10, down Rs 10.25, or 6.20 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 168 and an intraday low of Rs 154.95.