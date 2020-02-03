App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unichem Labs share price tanks 6% on Q3 loss

The company reported a net loss of Rs 20.4 crore in the third quarter against a profit of Rs 4.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Unichem Laboratories tanked over 6 percent intraday on February 3 after the pharmaceutical company reported a net loss of Rs 20.4 crore in the third quarter against a profit of Rs 4.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was down 5.4 percent at Rs 231.2 crore against Rs 244.4 crore YoY. EBITDA loss stood at Rs 25.7 crore against a loss of Rs 19.4 crore YoY.

The stock has been falling for a year, with the scrip declining more than 17 percent in the last three months.

Close
The stock was quoting at Rs 155.10, down Rs 10.25, or 6.20 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 168 and an intraday low of Rs 154.95.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Unichem Labs

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.