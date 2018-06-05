Unichem Lab's Ghaziabad unit gets EIR from USFDA

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories today said its facility at Ghaziabad has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator.

The inspection was conducted by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in April 2018, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

"Unichem's formulation manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an EIR from USFDA indicating closure of inspection," it added.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories were today trading at Rs 234.60 per scrip on BSE, down 2.41 percent from its previous close.