App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unichem gets EIR from USFDA for Pithampur, Roha facilities

The company's API manufacturing facilities have received EIRs from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicating closure of inspections at both the facilities, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Monday said its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing units at Pithampur and Roha have received Establishment Inspection Reports (EIR) from the US health regulator.

The company's API manufacturing facilities have received EIRs from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicating closure of inspections at both the facilities, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

The inspection at Pithampur was conducted by the FDA from July 23, to July 27, 2018 and the inspection at Roha was conducted by the FDA from July 30, to August 3, 2018, it added.

The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories were Monday trading at Rs 213.50 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.09 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 01:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Unichem Laboratories #USFDA

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.