Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unichem enters settlement pact with Eli Lilly & ICOS Corp for erectile dysfunction drug

The company "has entered into a settlement agreement with Eli Lilly & Company and ICOS Corporation to resolve their patent litigation in the US District Court for District of New Jersey regarding Unichem's Abbreviated New Drug Application for generic tadalafil (CialisB)," it said in a BSE filing.

Unichem Laboratories today said it has entered into a settlement pact with pharma major Eli Lilly & Company and ICOS Corporation for resolving their patent litigation regarding generic tadalafil used for treating erectile dysfunction. The patent litigation was in the US District Court for New Jersey, Unichem said.

Under the agreement, Unichem expects to launch its generic tadalafil product in the US on or not before March 26, 2019 under certain circumstances, the company said. It however did not provide any details about the 'certain circumstances'. Shares of Unichem Laboratories were trading at Rs 247.60 per scrip on BSE, up 4.54 per cent from previous close.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 03:47 pm

