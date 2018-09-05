Unicharm eyes 10% of global revenues from India by 2020

Japanese FMCG firm Unicharm is expecting 10 percent of its global revenues to come from India by 2020, a top company official said.

The company, which makes MamyPoko Pants diaper and sanitary napkin Sofy, currently generates around 6 percent revenues from India on a consolidated basis, according to Unicharm global chief executive officer Takahisa Takahara.

"In 2020, this 6 percent composition will become 10 percent," Takahara said. The company had reported a consolidated net sales of 641.647 billion yen for the year ended December 31, 2017, according to the company website.

It aims to clock a consolidated net revenue of 800 billion yen (around Rs 51,273 crore) in 2018, he said.

The company, which started its operations in India 10 years ago, is expecting to grow at 15-20 per cent in the country this calendar year, added Takahara.

Globally, it has presence in 80 countries and has manufacturing plants in 17 nations, including India and Japan.

The FMCG firm Wednesday inaugurated its largest 300,000-square-metre manufacturing facility in the country here, which will employ 1,200 people, and is planning to export to four to five other key markets from here, he said.

Takahara, however, declined to give details about the investment in the plant. Unicharm already has an operational facility at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh and a plant in Rajasthan that isn't operational at present due to fire.

The company enjoys a market share of 36 per cent in the Rs 4,700 crore diaper market and over 40 per cent in modern trade, informed Takahara.

He listed price, psychology (general mindset) and lack of information as the major barriers in the country, where diaper penetration is estimated to be 15 per cent.

However, Takahara was hopeful of the prospects in the country, with 1.35 billion population and the number of infants roughly 23 times the level in Japan.