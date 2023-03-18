 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unhappy boss, messy recast, slowing growth: Why TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quit suddenly

Chandra R Srikanth
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

A major reorganisation exercise launched early last year stirred discontent among senior leaders, with Gopinathan’s successor K Krithivasan even keeping his vertical out of the recast.

Rajesh Gopinathan's departure was a shocker because he was reappointed as TCS CEO for a five-year term until February 2027 only a year ago.

In February, top leaders of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software exporter, convened in Doha to attend their annual strategy conference, Blitz.

During one of the presentations, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of TCS and holding company Tata Sons, made a comment that made many sit up and take notice.

“TCS used to be the crown jewel of the Tata group. It no longer is,” he said to a roomful of TCS executives, including CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, in an apparent reference to the company’s revenue growth, according to a person who was present in the audience.

Two more people aware of what transpired at the meeting confirmed that the displeasure of Chandrasekaran with TCS’ flagging growth was evident during the event.