172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|unemployment-rate-in-west-bengal-reduced-by-40-mamata-banerjee-5690461.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unemployment rate in West Bengal reduced by 40%: Mamata Banerjee

Moreover one lakh unemployed youths in the state will be provided with soft loans and subsidies to become self reliant under the government's 'Karma Sathi Prakapla', she said on International Youth Day.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that the unemployment rate in the state has been reduced by 40 percent at a time when the country is witnessing an all time high of 24 percent joblesssness.

Moreover one lakh unemployed youths in the state will be provided with soft loans and subsidies to become self reliant under the government's 'Karma Sathi Prakapla', she said on International Youth Day.

"Today is #InternationalYouthDay. #GoWB is committed to empowering the youth. A new scheme 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa was launched by #Bengal Govt. One lakh unemployed youth will be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant," she tweeted.

Close
"When the unemployment rate in India is at an all-time high of 24%, unemployment rate in #Bengal reduced by 40%," she added.

related news

Banerjee said she is hopeful that like in the past, the hardworking and talented youth of Bengal will lead the country to a bright future.

"We are proud of our youth. They are the future. The new generation will take our nation forward. The youth are talented, skilful, hardworking. Their dreams of today will become a reality tomorrow," she added.

International Youth Day is observed around the world on this day to highlight issues impacting the youth around the globe.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #International Youth Day #Mamata Banerjee #soft loans #west bengal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.