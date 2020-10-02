Unemployment rate falls in September, but not a cause for celebration, says CMIE

Though the unemployment rate has fallen in September, it is not yet a cause for celebration, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

India's unemployment rate fell to 6.67 percent in September from 8.35 percent in August, according to CMIE data. The unemployment rates for urban and rural areas in September was 8.45 percent and 5.86 percent, respectively.

"Other weekly labour market metrics for the September so far indicate deterioration in conditions compared to the situation in August and also compared to earlier months since the recovery," said Mahesh Vyas, CEO of CMIE, said

The post on the CMIE website, titled: "Deceptive fall in the unemployment rate", dated September 21.

"August itself had seen stagnation in the recovery process from the precipitous lockdown-induced fall of April. Deterioration from the August-stagnation implies a possible slipping away of the recovery process seen till recently," Vyas added.

Unemployment levels in the country have lowered after recording sharp spikes during April and May due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

As of September 20, the 30-day moving average of the labour participation rate was 40.3 percent, and average LPR for the first three weeks of the month was 40.7 percent. This is lower than the 40.96 percent recorded in August.

"A falling labour participation rate indicates that a smaller proportion of the working age population is employed or, is unemployed and is looking for employment," Vyas said.

Around 6.6 million white-collar professional jobs were lost between May and August, CMIE stated in a previous report.