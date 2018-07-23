Under the scanner, AirAsia is scrambling to find a CEO

Low-cost Malaysian airline AirAsia India has been under a CBI investigation due to alleged rule-rigging attempts. Because of this, the airline’s CEO post has been vacant, after Amar Abrol left in June. Reportedly, the company had approached JetBlue executive Eash Sundaram, but he didn’t accept the offer.

Sources told Economic Times, “Sundaram has turned down the offer because of the CBI cases against the airline, which will now have to look for a new replacement.” Tata Group, which has 49 percent stake in AirAsia, was pushing for Sundaram, who is the chief technology officer of American airline JetBlue.

Apart from Tata Group, AirAsia Berhad of Malaysia also owns 49% of the local airline. Since its inception, CEOs for the local AirAsia were chosen by the management of AirAsia Berhad.

ET learnt that Tata Group wanted a candidate of its choice at the helm of the airline.

AirAsia has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since it started operations four years ago. It first came under scanner when then Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry alleged that the airline was involved in fraudulent transactions worth Rs 22 crore.

At present, the CBI is investigating allegations that AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes and five other executives bribed government officials to amend the 5/20 rule. This rule mandates Indian airlines to have five years of experience and at least 20 aircraft to be able to fly on international routes.

Payments worth Rs 12.28 crore were remitted to India to lobby with civil servants during the UPA rule, according to CBI reports.