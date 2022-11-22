 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uncertainty over corporate travel returns as global slowdown looms

Maryam Farooqui & Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 22, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Soaring inflation, geopolitical issues and the risk of a global recession are resulting in companies cutting back on corporate travel in India

Representative image

Business travel, marked by a revival in aviation at the start of 2022, appears to be faltering once again as global recession looms and large companies plan to cut expenses.

Global trends indicate that corporate travel will decline steadily for the next six to 10 months until economies recover from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

India presents a unique case as the country’s economy has remained largely unaffected by global developments so far. Even though large companies in India plan to reduce expenses, there is strong demand for travel from small and medium enterprises and an increase in meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the domestic market.

It's unclear whether the global recessionary environment will be a drag on corporate travel in India or if the segment will prove to be resilient.

Most hoteliers, for whom corporate travel makes up about 50 percent of their business, are sceptical. Airlines and online travel agents expect domestic corporate travel to remain at current levels and drive the overall segment for the next year.

However, when it comes to international corporate travel, all stakeholders expect the segment to fall in double-digits from current levels in the next two quarters.