Auditors refuse to sign off PTC India Financial Services' results in absence of forensic report

Auditors of PTC India Financial Services (PFS) have refused to sign the company's financial results for the last two quarters of 2021-22.

They have cited the absence of forensic reports investigating allegations of corporate governance issues in the firm, as their reason behind refusing to sign the conclusion of the financial report.

PFS said in an exchange filing: “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of PTC India Financial Services Limited in its meeting held on May 26, 2022, has approved the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.”

PFS added: “It is further to be mentioned that the company is submitting the results with the stock exchanges after the prescribed timeline, however, the company is submitting the results immediately on receipt of the independent auditor’s review report on the unaudited quarterly and year to date standalone financial results of the company pursuant to the Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI Listing Regulations.”

PFS came under the scanner after three of the firm's independent directors resigned together citing corporate governance issues.

Following the incident, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had advised PTC India Financial Services Ltd to not make any changes in the board until the completion of a forensic report investigating into the allegations made by Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew T, and Santosh B Nayar on January 19.

The three top officials of the company had resigned from the post of independent director of PFS over concerns over lapses in governance and compliance. They had submitted similarly worded resignations and other supporting documents.