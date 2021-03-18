UN report says COVID-19 led to unprecedented income destruction in developing countries

Source: Twitter

The United Nations (UN) has said the "exorbitant" impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the “destruction of income on an unprecedented scale”, with people in developing countries particularly hard hit.

According to the latest report by UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global economy is set to grow by 4.7 percent this year, thanks to a stronger-than-expected recovery in the United States.

In its previous forecast in September, the growth rate was set at 4.3 percent. The upwards revision factors in an expected boost in US consumer spending on the back of progress distributing COVID-19 vaccines and a vast stimulus package, the report said.

“The global recovery that began in the third quarter of 2020 is expected to continue through 2021, albeit with a good deal of unevenness and unpredictability, reflecting epidemiological, policy and coordination uncertainties,” the report said.

However, the 22-page UNCTAD report called ‘Out of the frying pan...into the fire?’ said COVID-19 will have lasting economic consequences that will require continued government support. It said the main risk to the global outlook is a “misguided return to austerity”.

The report estimates that in 2020, there was a 3.9 percent drop in output as the spread of the coronavirus sparked lockdowns across the world.

It added that it would have been worse had central banks not taken preemptive action to avoid a financial meltdown. Relief packages and a bounce-back in commodity prices as well as the fast-tracking of vaccine development also helped.