UN General Assembly adopts India's proposal to honour fallen peacekeepers

File image of Contingents from Niger and Bangladesh during a military operation in Ansongo. (Image Source: MINUSMA/Marco Dormino / UN website)

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a draft resolution introduced by India to build a memorial wall in the UN headquarters in New York to promote a culture of peace and honour fallen peacekeepers.

Acknowledging this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his appreciation of the support from fellow member states.



Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2023

The resolution was adopted by consensus and received co-sponsorships by nearly 190 UN member states, PTI reported. It was submitted by 18 countries including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda, Denmark, France, Canada and the United States.

The resolution applauded for their initiative to erect a memorial wall to commemorate fallen peacekeepers. The memorial will also reflect names and other details of the fallen, the report added.