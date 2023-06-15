English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    UN General Assembly adopts India's proposal to honour fallen peacekeepers

    The resolution was submitted by 18 countries including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda, Denmark, France, Canada and the United States.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    File image of Contingents from Niger and Bangladesh during a military operation in Ansongo. (Image Source: MINUSMA/Marco Dormino / UN website)

    File image of Contingents from Niger and Bangladesh during a military operation in Ansongo. (Image Source: MINUSMA/Marco Dormino / UN website)

    The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a draft resolution introduced by India to build a memorial wall in the UN headquarters in New York to promote a culture of peace and honour fallen peacekeepers.


    Acknowledging this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his appreciation of the support from fellow member states.

    The resolution was adopted by consensus and received co-sponsorships by nearly 190 UN member states, PTI reported. It was submitted by 18 countries including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda, Denmark, France, Canada and the United States.

    The resolution applauded for their initiative to erect a memorial wall to commemorate fallen peacekeepers. The memorial will also reflect names and other details of the fallen, the report added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Narendra Modi #Peacekeeping #UN #United Nations
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 12:10 pm