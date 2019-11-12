App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

UltraTech to sell its stake in Bangladesh-based units to HeidelbergCement

UltraTech Cement had a revenue of Rs 35,703.50 crore in 2018-19 financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
UltraTech Cement Ltd on November 12 said it will sell its entire stake in Bangladesh-based Emirates Cement Bangladesh Ltd (ECBL) and Emirates Power Company Ltd (EPCL) to Germany's HeidelbergCement for an enterprise value of USD 29.5 million (about Rs 211.48 crore). UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Limited (UCMEIL), UltraTech's UAE-based wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a "binding agreement with HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Ltd for divesting its entire shareholding in ECBL and EPCL", the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

"In terms of the agreement, UCMEIL will divest its entire shareholding at an enterprise value of BDT equivalent of USD 29.5 million subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals in compliance with the laws of Bangladesh," it said.

The company has a consolidated grey cement capacity of 117.35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

UltraTech Cement has 23 integrated plants, 1 clinkerisation plant, 27 grinding units and 7 bulk terminals, post the Century merger. Its operations span across India, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Business

