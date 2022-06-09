UltraTech to leverage Coolbrook's electric tech to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at plants

Representative image

Leading cement maker UltraTech on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement with transformational technology firm Coolbrook to explore possibilities to cut CO2 emissions from its cement manufacturing operations.

The Aditya Birla group firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coolbrook to explore electrification of cement kiln heating process, said a joint statement.

”UltraTech and Coolbrook shall jointly explore the use of Coolbrook’s Roto Dynamic Heater (RDH), an innovative application based on its revolutionary roto dynamic technology, to electrify the cement kiln heating process.

Both the companies will collaborate to develop optimal electric process heating solutions for cement manufacturing process replacing fossil fuels,” it added.

Helsinki-based Coolbrook’s RDH technology can achieve process temperatures of up to around 1700C with high energy efficiency and can thereby be used in processes that have been considered impossible to electrify.

”When powered by electricity from renewable sources, the technology can eliminate CO2 emissions from fossil fuel burning across all major industries. It is the only electric process heating technology in the world with the capability to cut more than 25 percent of industrial CO2 emissions and over 7 per cent of global CO2 emissions annually,” it said.

UltraTech Cement Managing Director Kailash Jhanwar said being a founding member of the Global Cement and Concrete Association, the company has committed to GCCA’s ’2050 Climate Ambition’ to deliver carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.

”As part of our RE100 commitment, we aim to meet 100 per cent of our electricity requirement through renewable sources by 2050. Our MoU with Coolbrook is a step to further accelerate our efforts to decarbonise our operations and deliver our sustainability targets,” he noted.

Coolbrook Executive Chairman Ilpo Kuokkanen said: ”India is one of the most important potential markets for Coolbrook as we want to make a global impact on CO2 emission reductions. Cooperation with India’s leading cement producer UltraTech is a significant step in our strategy to decarbonise heavy industry processes globally”.

UltraTech has taken ambitious targets for reducing GHG emissions (greenhouse gas). It is leveraging green energy as a key enabler for decarbonisation. The company is aiming to scale up its green energy mix to 34 per cent of its total power requirement by 2024.

It is doing this by continuously improving energy productivity, scaling up the use of renewable energy and reusing heat from its own operations through Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS).

UltraTech currently has 436 MW of green energy capacity, which includes 167 MW of WHRS installed capacity and 269 MW of contracted renewable energy.