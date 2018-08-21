App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ultratech gets CCI nod to acquire Century cement biz

The company said the CCI has given its approval for the share swap deal between the companies, Ultratech said in a regulatory filing.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech today said it has received an approval from the fair trade regulator Competition Commission for the acquisition of the cement business of Century Textiles and Industries.

The company said the CCI has given its approval for the share swap deal between the companies, Ultratech said in a regulatory filing.

On May 20, UltraTech said it would acquire the cement business of BK Birla Group company Century Textiles and Industries through a share swap deal, a move which would further consolidate its position as market leader in the segment.

"...the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has by its letter dated August 21, 2018 informed the company that it has approved the proposed combination under sub-section (1) of section 31 of the Competition Act, 2012," Ultratech said.

related news

However, the copy of the CCI order is awaited, it added.

The board of directors of UltraTech Cement on May 20, 2018 approved a scheme of arrangement amongst Century Textiles and Industries and its respective shareholders and creditors, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a statement.

The transaction would provide UltraTech an opportunity to further strengthen its presence in the east and central markets, extending its footprint in the Western and Southern markets in the country.

Century Textiles has three integrated cement units situated in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra with a total capacity of 11.4 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) and a grinding unit in West Bengal of 2.0 mtpa.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #Business #CCI #Century Cement #Companies #UltraTech

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.