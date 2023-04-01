 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

UltraTech Cement's sales volume grows 12% in FY23 to 105.7 MT

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

The total sales volume in the fourth quarter of FY23 came in at 31.7 MT, which is 14 percent higher as compared to 27.7 MT recorded in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales during the fiscal year amounted to 101.7 MT

The total consolidated sales volume of UltraTech Cement in fiscal year 2022-23 has climbed by 12 percent to 105.7 metric tonnes, as per the data shared by the company with the stock exchanges on April 1.

In FY22, the company's consolidated sales volume stood at 94 MT.

UltraTech also noted that its overall sales volume in the fourth quarter of FY23 came in at 31.7 MT, which is 14 percent higher as compared to 27.7 MT recorded in the year-ago period.

The Q4 numbers also mark a 22 percent sequential growth, as the total sales in the preceding quarter stood at 25.9 MT.