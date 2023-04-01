UltraTech Cement's sales volume grows 12% in FY23 to 105.7 MT

The total consolidated sales volume of UltraTech Cement in fiscal year 2022-23 has climbed by 12 percent to 105.7 metric tonnes, as per the data shared by the company with the stock exchanges on April 1.

In FY22, the company's consolidated sales volume stood at 94 MT.

UltraTech also noted that its overall sales volume in the fourth quarter of FY23 came in at 31.7 MT, which is 14 percent higher as compared to 27.7 MT recorded in the year-ago period.

The Q4 numbers also mark a 22 percent sequential growth, as the total sales in the preceding quarter stood at 25.9 MT.

Out of the total sale registered in FY23, the domestic sales amounted to 101.7 MT, which is 14 percent higher as against 89.5 MT in FY22. This includes the sale of 100.1 MT of grey cement and 1.6 MT of white cement during the fiscal. In the quarter ending March 2023, the company said it sold 30.5 MT of cement -- 30 MT of grey cement and 0.5 MT of white cement -- in the Indian market, which was 15 percent higher as compared to the cumulative domestic sale of 26.5 MT recorded in the year-ago period.

Exclusive-India regulator probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations The Q4 business update offers a preview of the quarterly results, which the company is expected to declare in the coming days. In Q3 FY23, UltraTech had reported a 37 percent fall in its profit. In the last trading session of FY23, the shares of UltraTech settled at Rs 7,621 apiece at the BSE, which was 0.67 percent higher as against the previous day's close.

Moneycontrol News