    UltraTech Cement's capacity to grow to 159 mtpa post latest round of expansion: Kumar Mangalam Birla

    The latest round of expansion will reinforce UltraTech's position as the third largest cement company in the world, outside of China, Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
    File image of Kumar Mangalam Birla

    UltraTech Cement's capacity will grow to 159 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), post the completion of the latest round of expansion, Kumar Mangalam Birla said on August 17.

    UltraTech's fresh capital expenditure plan is backed by a strong conviction on India’s growth potential as well as a deep and nuanced understanding of the market dynamics of the cement industry, Birla said, in his keynote address at the company's annual general meeting.

    "Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, the company’s capacity will grow to 159.25 mtpa, reinforcing its position as the third largest cement company in the world, outside of China", he said.

    Birla also noted that the economic recovery cycle in India "remains firmly in place", due to the significant progress in vaccination and the upswing in public capital expenditure.

    Pointing towards the surge in inflation globally, the veteran industrialist said that the situation is not as adverse in India as in some of the other leading economies.

    While India’s inflation rate has been above the RBI’s tolerance range for the past seven months, "the overshoot has not been as severe as in many other countries", the Aditya Birla Group chairperson said.

    Dynamism in India’s digital ecosystem, diversification of global supply chains away from China and greater emphasis of investors on sustainable finance offer new opportunities for India, Birla added.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
