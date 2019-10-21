App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

UltraTech Cement to invest Rs 940 cr for increasing production capacity

UltraTech completed the acquisition of Century Textile's cement business, with the scheme of demerger becoming effective from October 1, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd on October 21 said it has plans to invest Rs 940 crore to increase the production of premium products for strengthening its position in eastern markets. The board of the Aditya Birla group has approved expansion of grinding capacities in Bihar and West Bengal and to open a grinding unit in Odisha.

"The board at its meeting held today approved capex of Rs 940 crore for making premium products with an increase in its grinding capacities in Bihar and West Bengal by 0.6 mtpa (million tons per annum) each and a new grinding unit of 2.2 million tonne in Odisha," UltraTech said in a statement.

All plants will be commissioned by the first quarter of 2021.

Close

It further said, "This will further strengthen the company's position in the eastern markets".

related news

UltraTech completed the acquisition of Century Textile's cement business, with the scheme of demerger becoming effective from October 1, 2019.

With this acquisition, UltraTech's cement manufacturing capacity stands augmented to 117.4 mtpa, including its overseas capacity, the company said.

"This makes UltraTech the third largest cement company in the world, outside China. It is also the only company in the world to have a capacity of over 100 million tonne in a single country, outside China," it added.

Moreover, it has also fully integrated UltraTech Nathdwara Cement (formerly Binani Cement) with UltraTech systems and processes.

UltraTech Cement had acquired the Rajasthan-based firm (Binani Cement) in November, 2018 through its offer of Rs 7,950 crore.

It had also acquired 21.2 mtpa cement capacity from Jaiprakash Associates in June, 2017.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Business #UltraTech Cement Ltd

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.