UltraTech Cement shares jump nearly 3% after earnings announcement

The stock gained 2.78 per cent to settle at Rs 7,867.90 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.82 per cent to Rs 7,947.90.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST
Representative image

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the firm reported a 7.92 increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The stock gained 2.78 per cent to settle at Rs 7,867.90 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.82 per cent to Rs 7,947.90.

On NSE, shares of the company gained 2.73 per cent to settle at Rs 7,870.10 apiece. Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 7.92 increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,710.14 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 as trade sales were impacted and the overall cement demand remained subdued during the period.

ALSO READ: UltraTech Cement Q3 results | Profit rises to Rs 1,708 crore, beats estimates, revenue grows to Rs 12,985 crore

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,584.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations rose by 5.89 per cent to Rs 12,984.93 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 12,262 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.
PTI
Tags: #Earnings Announcement #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jan 17, 2022 09:38 pm

