UltraTech Cement Q1 sales rise 19.6% to 29.96 MT

UltraTech Cement total sales volume in the domestic market rose 19.87 percent to 29.01 MT during the quarter under review. It was 24.20 MT in Q1 FY23.

Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales increased 19.64 percent to 29.96 million tonne (MT) in the first quarter ended June 2023.

The company produced 25.04 MT of cement in the April-June quarter a year ago, Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Its total sales volume in the domestic market rose 19.87 percent to 29.01 MT during the quarter under review. It was 24.20 MT in Q1 FY23.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was 28.60 MT in the June quarter of FY24, a 20 percent growth, while its white cement production was 0.41 MT, up 11 percent.

UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement, was 1.04 MT in Q1 FY24, up 10.63 percent.

The company registered a "capacity utilisation of 90 percent for the quarter," it added.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 135.55 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight bulk packaging terminals.

It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.