172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ultratech-cement-plans-rs-1500-crore-capex-in-fy21-5691931.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ultratech Cement plans Rs 1,500 crore capex in FY21

The company is also targeting to increase its annual capacity to 118 million tonnes from 114.8 million tonnes currently, he informed the company's shareholders during its virtual annual general meeting.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Largest cement manufacturer Ultratech Cement has lined up investment of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21 in multiple initiatives, its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Wednesday.

The company is also targeting to increase its annual capacity to 118 million tonnes from 114.8 million tonnes currently, he informed the company's shareholders during its virtual annual general meeting.

Birla, who heads the diversified conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, said periods of turmoil create champions, adding that Ultratech has the capacity, leadership across markets and a strong balance sheet to emerge as one.

Close

"Your company has planned total capex cash outlay of Rs 1,500 crore for a range of key initiatives," he informed the shareholders.

related news

This will include spends on installing 66 MW of waste heat recovery systems (WHRS), 1.2 million tonnes per annum brownfield cement capacity addition in West Bengal and Bihar, pending work for phase 2 of Bara grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh, coal block development in Madhya Pradesh, new ready mix concrete plants and other plant upkeep capex, he said.

The consolidated cement capacity will stand augmented to 118 million tonnes per annum, and green power capacity will increase to 185 MW for WHRS and over 350 MW for solar and wind power, he said.

Birla said the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns had resulted in temporary halting of operations of the company, across locations, as per government directives, but started back soon with a set of standard operating protocols designed in-house.

He said urban areas have suffered a severe impact of the pandemic, while the economic disruption in rural economy appears to be less severe.

The ongoing FY21 will be a "challenging year", but growth will come back in the next fiscal, he said, exuding confidence of attaining a growth rate between 6-8 percent in FY22.

Birla said the company was able to reduce costs by 21 percent in the June quarter as compared to the same period a year-ago and also reduced its net debt by Rs 2,209 crore during the April-June period on the back of working capital management and control on cash flows.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Kumar Mangalam Birla #UltraTech Cement

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.