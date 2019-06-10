UltraTech Cement gets green nod for Rs 2,500 cr project in Andhra Pradesh

UltraTech Cement has got environment ministry's nod for a Rs 2,500 crore project in Andhra Pradesh, as per an official document.

Under the project, the company will set up an integrated cement plant at Petnikote village in Kurnool district with a clinker capacity of 4 million tonne per annum (MTPA), 6 MTPA of cement, 60 mega watt of captive power plant and 15 mega watt of waste heat recovery-based power unit.

In a letter issued to the company, the ministry said it has given environment clearance to UltraTech Cement's proposed greenfield project in Andhra Pradesh with certain conditions.

A greenfield project is built from scratch. There is no existing building or infrastructure in a greenfield project.

The company has already acquired 431.92 hectare land for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 2,500 crore and generate employment for 900 persons, the document showed.

The company will have to get 'consent to establish and operate' from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group firm, is the largest cement producer in India with production capacity of 68 MTPA. Its business is spread over five countries.