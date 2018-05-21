Ultratech Cement bags limestone mining block in Madhya Pradesh

Aditya Birla group firm Ultratech Cement today said it has bagged the Deora-Sitapuri-Udipyapura limestone mining block in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Ultratech Cement said the block is in close proximity to its existing limestone mines of the company's recently commissioned unit Dhar Cement Works.

"The company has won the Deora-Sitapuri-Udipyapura limestone mining block in the State of Madhya Pradesh," Ultratech Cement said in a BSE filing.

"This mining block is spread over 344.783 hectares of land having minable reserve of around 54 million MT.... This (limestone mining block) will be useful for augmenting the capacity of Dhar Unit in future," it added.

Shares of Ultratech Cement were trading 0.15 percent higher at Rs 3,865 apiece on BSE.