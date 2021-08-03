business ULCC explained: Are ultra low-cost carriers aviation's ticket to the future? Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said he plans to launch an airline that will have up to 70 planes within four years. The billionaire is considering investing $35 million and would own 40 percent of the airline, he told Bloomberg Television last week. The airline has been christened as Akasa and will operate as an ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC). But what is an ULCC? Let’s find out.