App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

UK's Vedanta Resources working with regulators to restart Indian copper smelter

The company also posted a 27 percent rise in full-year core profit to $4.1 billion, driven by stronger commodity prices.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc is working with regulators to expedite restarting its copper smelter in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, it said on Wednesday, a day after protests turned violent at the plant.

The company also posted a 27 percent rise in full-year core profit to $4.1 billion, driven by stronger commodity prices.

At least nine people were killed on Tuesday, when police fired at violent protesters calling for the closure of the Thootukudi copper smelter, which is run by its Indian subsidiary Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite Copper unit.

Demonstrations against the copper plant, one of India's biggest, have been going on for more than three months, with protesters alleging that it is a major source of pollution and risk to fisheries, and demands the plant be shut permanently.

tags #Business #Companies #indian copper #UK #Vedanta Resources

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.