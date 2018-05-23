UK's Vedanta Resources working with regulators to restart Indian copper smelter

The company also posted a 27 percent rise in full-year core profit to $4.1 billion, driven by stronger commodity prices.
British mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc is working with regulators to expedite restarting its copper smelter in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, it said on Wednesday, a day after protests turned violent at the plant.
The company also posted a 27 percent rise in full-year core profit to $4.1 billion, driven by stronger commodity prices.
At least nine people were killed on Tuesday, when police fired at violent protesters calling for the closure of the Thootukudi copper smelter, which is run by its Indian subsidiary Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite Copper unit.