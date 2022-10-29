English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Elon Musk

    Musk, a self-declared ”free speech absolutist”, has expressed desire to shake up Twitter’s content moderation, and tweeted that ”the bird is freed” after completing the purchase.

    Reuters
    October 29, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    A senior Ukrainian official expressed scepticism on Saturday about the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relations with Kyiv have been precarious since the billionaire suggested in early October Ukraine should give up occupied land for peace.

    Musk, a self-declared ”free speech absolutist”, has expressed desire to shake up Twitter’s content moderation, and tweeted that ”the bird is freed” after completing the purchase.

    Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: ”Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?”

    He pointed to Musk’s ”unusual moderation” of the site. Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would form a content moderation council ”with widely diverse viewpoints”.

    The Tesla boss drew fury from Kyiv and praise from Moscow this month when he posted a Twitter poll proposing Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under U.N. auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.

    Close

    Related stories

    Kyiv’s reaction to his takeover of Twitter also contrasted sharply with Moscow’s, where the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, tweeted his congratulations to Musk on Friday.

    ”Good luck (Elon Musk) in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit that Starlink in Ukraine business,” Medvedev wrote, referring to the thousands of satellite-connected internet devices Musk’s company SpaceX operates in Ukraine.

    Starlinks are a key communication tool for Ukraine’s armed forces, as regular mobile and internet connection is either missing or not secure in many frontline areas.

    Reports appeared in U.S. media in mid-October that SpaceX could start demanding payment from the U.S. government for Starlink services in Ukraine, which Musk says will cost the company $100 million by the end of 2022.

    Musk responded to the reports by saying that SpaceX had withdrawn the request.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #elon musk twitter takeover #musk twitter content #Ukraine #Ukraine war
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 08:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.