Ukraine plans evacuations in two stricken cities as temperatures plunge

New York Times
Nov 21, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

50-year school head Svitlana Striletska (R) reacts with 84-year Galina Timofievna (L), as they hug each other in the liberated village of Pravdyne, Kherson region, on November 12.

Megan Specia and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

The Ukrainian government is preparing to help evacuate residents from two cities where shattered electricity and heating infrastructure has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis when winter sets in, officials said over the weekend.

But even as planning for the evacuations from the southern cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv was beginning, still more immediate concerns arose Sunday when at least a dozen shells exploded at a major nuclear plant in the same region. International atomic energy authorities likened the shelling to “playing with fire.”

As Ukraine braced for a difficult winter ahead, both in cities on the front line and across the country, the true toll of the last eight months of fighting became still clearer.

The country’s prosecutor general reported Sunday that some 437 children were now believed to be among the more than 8,300 civilians killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February. With reliable information from Russian-occupied areas scarce, the true death toll is likely to be far higher, said Andriy Kostin, the prosecutor general. More than 11,000 civilians have been injured, he said.

With Russia’s unrelenting bombardment of critical infrastructure, officials across the country are worried about how to help Ukrainians fare in a winter when obtaining even the most basic necessities may be a struggle. But in Kherson, where Ukrainian soldiers found a crippled city when they pushed the Russian occupiers out just over a week ago, authorities say that for many residents, the only solution may be to leave.