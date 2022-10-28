English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ukraine economy to shrink by almost 32% in 2022: Central Bank

    Assuming security risks decline and demand picks up, gross domestic product will grow by around 4% to 5% per year in 2023 and 2024, the bank said in a quarterly inflation report.

    Reuters
    October 28, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST

    Ukraine's economy will shrink by almost 32% this year and annual inflation will accelerate to 30%, largely due to the damage done by Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian central bank said on Thursday.

    Assuming security risks decline and demand picks up, gross domestic product will grow by around 4% to 5% per year in 2023 and 2024, the bank said in a quarterly inflation report.

    "This year's economic downturn has been driven by lower domestic demand, disrupted logistics, and large losses of labor force and production potential caused by the war," it said, predicting the unemployment rate would hit 30% this year.

    "Fiscal policy is unprecedentedly accommodative and will remain so until the end of 2024. This will support the economy during the war and, coupled with the easing of security risks, contribute to economic recovery."

    Inflation – currently at almost 25% – should ease to 21% next year and drop to below 10% in 2024, the bank said.

    Close

    International financing will remain the primary source of covering the budget deficit, which will narrow gradually to 12% of GDP in 2024, down from 25% of GDP in 2022, it said.

    The key risk to the forecast is that the war may last longer than anticipated. Under an alternative scenario, which assumes security risks will last till mid-2024, GDP growth will be just 2% to 3% a year in 2023 and 2024.
    Reuters
    Tags: #central bank #Ukraine economy #Ukraine Russia crisis
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 06:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.