 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

UK Supreme Court hears landmark patent case over AI "inventor"

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Stephen Thaler wants to be granted two patents in the UK over inventions he says were devised by his creativity machine called DABUS.

Research into detecting AI-generated text is progressing in various ways, both in industry and academia.

An American computer scientist on Thursday urged the United Kingdoms Supreme Court to rule he is entitled to patents over inventions created by his artificial intelligence system, in a landmark case about whether AI can own patent rights.

Stephen Thaler wants to be granted two patents in the UK over inventions he says were devised by his creativity machine called DABUS.

His attempt to register the patents was refused on the grounds that the inventor must be a human or a company, rather than a machine.

Thalers lawyer Robert Jehan told the Supreme Court in London that Thaler is entitled to the rights of the DABUS inventions because there is no requirement under UK patent law that an invention must have a human inventor to be patentable.